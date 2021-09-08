Strong quake hits near Acapulco, buildings sway in capital

The mayor of Acapulco, Adela Román, said in statement to the television news outlet Milenio that “there is no really serious situation” so far and no reports of casualties.

“There are nervous breakdowns, people are worried because there have been aftershocks,” she said, adding that there are "many gas leaks in many places” as well as some landslides and fallen walls.

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said via Twitter that authorities in the four states that most felt the earthquake told him there were no victims or serious damage beyond some collapsed walls and falling rocks.

“Fortunately there is not serious damage,” he said. “Fortunately, so far we don’t have information about the loss of any lives.”

Mexico’s National Civil Defense said it was conducting reviews in 10 states, but had not received reports of victims nor serious damage.

In Mexico City, the ground shook for nearly a minute in some parts of the capital, but the quake was less evident in other parts. Some people evacuated their buildings briefly, but most quickly went back inside on a rainy night.

Mexico City authorities said there were no early reports of significant damage in the city, though they said electricity was knocked out in some neighborhoods.

Caption People gather outside on the sidewalk after a strong earthquake was felt, in the Roma neighborhood of Mexico City, Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Leslie Mazoch) Credit: Leslie Mazoch Credit: Leslie Mazoch

Caption Residents take cover from the rain under an awning after an earthquake alarm sent them out of their home, in the lobby of an apartment building in the Valle del Sur neighborhood of Mexico City, Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021. A powerful earthquake struck southern Mexico near the resort of Acapulco on Tuesday night, causing buildings to rock and sway in Mexico City nearly 200 miles away. (AP Photo/Anita Baca) Credit: Anita Baca Credit: Anita Baca

Caption A woman talks with family members on her cell to let them know she and her mother, right, are safe after an earthquake alarm sent them out of their home, in the lobby of an apartment building in the Valle del Sur neighborhood of Mexico City, Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021. A powerful earthquake struck southern Mexico near the resort of Acapulco on Tuesday night, causing buildings to rock and sway in Mexico City nearly 200 miles away. (AP Photo/Anita Baca) Credit: Anita Baca Credit: Anita Baca

