Strong typhoon leaves 1 dead, 12 missing as it nears Vietnam

Provincial authorities shut down offices, factories and schools and asked people to remain indoors to prevent casualties. Vietnam is still recovering from severe flooding and landslides that killed 136 people and left dozens missing in three provinces.

At least five airports were closed as the typhoon approached, with more than 200 flights canceled. Train services were also suspended Wednesday and will resume when the weather improves, the VTV network reported.

Molave is forecast to weaken when it slams into Vietnam, but is expected to retain its destructive wind force and drench still-flooded provinces with torrential rains in the northern fringes of central Vietnam.

The typhoon left at least nine people dead and displaced 120,000 in the Philippines before blowing toward Vietnam. Most of those who took shelter in evacuation camps have returned home as the weather cleared, leaving behind villagers whose houses were destroyed.

Broken tree branches caused by strong winds from typhoon Molave lie on a deserted street in Da Nang, Vietnam Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020. Typhoon Malove sank a few fishing boats as it approached Vietnam's south central coast on Wednesday morning. (Vo Van Dung/VNA via AP) Credit: Vo Van Dung Credit: Vo Van Dung

People remove beach cabanas ahead of Typhoon Molave in Danang, Vietnam on Monday, Oct. 26, 2020. National agency forecasts the typhoon to hit Vietnam on Wednesday morning in the central region where 1.3 people could face evacuation. (Tran Le Lam/VNA via AP) Credit: Tran Le Lam Credit: Tran Le Lam