Strong US sales give McDonald's a boost in 4Q

U.S. sales were a big contributor, pumped up by new menu items like spicy Chicken McNuggets and celebrity collaborations. U.S. same-store sales rose 5.5% in the October-December period.

Ssame-store sales __ or sales at locations open at least a year __ were down just 1.3% worldwide in the quarter despite store closures in Italy, Spain and Germany. Sales moved into positive territory in key markets, including the United Kingdom.