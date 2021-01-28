Strong US sales give McDonald's a boost in Q4

But it was costly to get there, and the fast food giant fell short of Wall Street's earnings and sales expectations for the fourth quarter. Revenue fell 2% to $5.3 billion, below analysts' forecast of $5.4 billion, according to FactSet.

McDonald's said marketing spending was higher than usual in the fourth quarter because of the launch of a new ad campaign. The company also said it faced higher-than-expected costs to close underperforming restaurants, including around 200 in the U.S.