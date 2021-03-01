Student shoots, kills 15-year-old at Arkansas junior high

The suspect was taken to a juvenile detention center and prosecutors have not yet decided whether charges will be filed in juvenile or adult court, officials said. His name was not released because of his age.

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson said in a statement that his “heart broke” upon learning of the teenager's death.

“This terrible act of violence has deprived a young man of his future and his parents of their dreams for their son," Hutchinson said. "We must redouble our efforts to ensure that our children are safe at school. I encourage you to comfort your children in the coming days as we try to make sense of this.”

Monday was scheduled to be Watson Chapel's first day back for on-site learning in several weeks after winter weather and water issues closed the facility.