Student taken into custody hours after Texas school shooting

Families stand outside the Mansfield ISD Center for the Performing Arts waiting to be reunited with their children, Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021 in Mansfield, Texas, following a shooting at the Timberview High School in Arlington. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Families stand outside the Mansfield ISD Center for the Performing Arts waiting to be reunited with their children, Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021 in Mansfield, Texas, following a shooting at the Timberview High School in Arlington. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Nation & World
By JAMIE STENGLE and JILL BLEED, Associated Press
Updated 10 minutes ago
Police have arrested a student suspected of opening fire during a fight at his Dallas-area high school, leaving four people injured

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — An 18-year-old student opened fire during a fight at his Dallas-area high school on Wednesday, injuring four people and then fleeing before being taken into custody hours later, authorities said.

Timothy George Simpkins was taken into custody without incident and charged with multiple counts of aggravated assault with a gun, the Arlington Police Department tweeted.

One person was in critical condition, another was in good condition and a third person was treated for minor abrasions and was scheduled to be released from the hospital Wednesday afternoon, police said. A fourth person was hurt but did not require treatment at a hospital. Police said earlier that three of the four injured were students.

The shooting at Timberview High School, which is in Arlington but belongs to the school district in neighboring Mansfield, stemmed from a fight that broke out in a classroom, Arlington Assistant Police Chief Kevin Kolbye said at news conference before Simpkins' arrest.

“This is not a random act of violence,” he said. “This is not somebody attacking our school.”

Timberview serves about 1,900 students in the ninth through 12th grades. The sprawling complex opened in 2004.

After news of the shooting spread, parents gathered at the Mansfield Independent School District Center for the Performing Arts about 5 miles (8 kilometers) from the high school to be reunified with their kids, who were bused over. Among them was Justin Rockhold, whose ninth-grade son had texted him to let him know he was OK.

Rockhold said he has served in the military and he drew on that experience to instruct his son, telling him to keep his head down and be still to stay safe. When asked whether he had thought a could happen at the school, he said his military training is also a reminder of life’s dangerous realities.

“Obviously in America — in the world we live in today — it’s always something. ... It’s in the back of your mind,” Rockhold said, adding that he was praying for the injured. “I’m just blessed today that my kid’s safe.”

The shooting happened just days after a shooting at a Houston charter school that injured an administrator. Texas' deadliest school shooting occurred in May of 2018 when a then-17-year-old armed with a shotgun and a pistol opened fire at Santa Fe High School near Houston, killing 10 people, most of whom were students.

___

An earlier version of this story was corrected to reflect that the suspect's last name is Simpkins, not Simpkin.

___

Bleed reported from Little Rock, Arkansas.

This undated photo provided by the Arlington Police Department in Arlington, Texas shows Timothy George Simpkins. Police are searching for Simpkins, who is the suspected shooter at a Dallas-area high school, leaving four people injured before fleeing, authorities said Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021. (Arlington Police Department via AP)
This undated photo provided by the Arlington Police Department in Arlington, Texas shows Timothy George Simpkins. Police are searching for Simpkins, who is the suspected shooter at a Dallas-area high school, leaving four people injured before fleeing, authorities said Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021. (Arlington Police Department via AP)

In this image from WFAA-TV video, law enforcement arrives at Timberview High School on Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. Authorities say a student opened fire inside the Dallas-area high school during a fight. (WFAA-TV via AP)
In this image from WFAA-TV video, law enforcement arrives at Timberview High School on Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. Authorities say a student opened fire inside the Dallas-area high school during a fight. (WFAA-TV via AP)

Stephanie Wade, left, comforts her daughter Keeley after she became emotional describing the environment during a school shooting to the media after the pair were reunited, Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021 in Mansfield, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Stephanie Wade, left, comforts her daughter Keeley after she became emotional describing the environment during a school shooting to the media after the pair were reunited, Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021 in Mansfield, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

In this image from WFAA-TV video, students evacuate Timberview High School on Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. Authorities say a student opened fire inside the Dallas-area high school during a fight. (WFAA-TV via AP)
In this image from WFAA-TV video, students evacuate Timberview High School on Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. Authorities say a student opened fire inside the Dallas-area high school during a fight. (WFAA-TV via AP)

A law enforcement officer walks in the parking lot of Timberview Hight School after a shooting inside the school in south Arlington, Texas, Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
A law enforcement officer walks in the parking lot of Timberview Hight School after a shooting inside the school in south Arlington, Texas, Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

People gather on a road leading to Timberview High School after a shooting at the school in south Arlington, Texas, Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
People gather on a road leading to Timberview High School after a shooting at the school in south Arlington, Texas, Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

Law enforcement officers from different agencies gather in the parking lot of Timberview High School after a shooting inside the school located in south Arlington, Texas, Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
Law enforcement officers from different agencies gather in the parking lot of Timberview High School after a shooting inside the school located in south Arlington, Texas, Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

Law enforcement officers walk in the parking lot of Timberview High School after a shooting inside the school located in south Arlington, Texas, Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
Law enforcement officers walk in the parking lot of Timberview High School after a shooting inside the school located in south Arlington, Texas, Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

Families arrive at Mansfield ISD Center for the Performing Arts to be reunited with their children, Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021 in Mansfield, Texas, following a shooting at the Timberview High School in Arlington. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Families arrive at Mansfield ISD Center for the Performing Arts to be reunited with their children, Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021 in Mansfield, Texas, following a shooting at the Timberview High School in Arlington. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Stephanie Wade, left, comforts her daughter Keeley after she became emotional describing the environment during a school shooting to the media after the pair were reunited, Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021 in Mansfield, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Stephanie Wade, left, comforts her daughter Keeley after she became emotional describing the environment during a school shooting to the media after the pair were reunited, Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021 in Mansfield, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

A Burleson, Texas, SWAT officer directs traffic to a parking area for families arriving to be reunited with their school children, Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021 in Mansfield, Texas, following a shooting at Timberview High School in Arlington. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
A Burleson, Texas, SWAT officer directs traffic to a parking area for families arriving to be reunited with their school children, Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021 in Mansfield, Texas, following a shooting at Timberview High School in Arlington. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

A Burleson, Texas, SWAT officer directs traffic to a parking area for families arriving to be reunited with their school children, Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021 in Mansfield, Texas, following a shooting at Timberview High School in Arlington. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
A Burleson, Texas, SWAT officer directs traffic to a parking area for families arriving to be reunited with their school children, Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021 in Mansfield, Texas, following a shooting at Timberview High School in Arlington. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

A Mansfield ISD school bus leaves the Center For The Performing Arts in Mansfield, Texas, Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, after dropping off school children from Timberview High School following a school shooting at Timberview. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
A Mansfield ISD school bus leaves the Center For The Performing Arts in Mansfield, Texas, Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, after dropping off school children from Timberview High School following a school shooting at Timberview. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Lines of vehicular traffic are directed by authorities to a parking area for families to be reunited with their school children, Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021 in Mansfield, Texas, following a shooting at Timberview High School in Arlington. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Lines of vehicular traffic are directed by authorities to a parking area for families to be reunited with their school children, Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021 in Mansfield, Texas, following a shooting at Timberview High School in Arlington. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

