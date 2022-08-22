Study: Already shrunk by half, Swiss glaciers melting faster

The teams drew on a combination of long-term observations of glaciers; measurements in the field; and aerial and mountaintop photographs — including some 22,000 taken from peaks between the two world wars. By using multiple sources, the researchers could fill in gaps: Only a few of Switzerland's glaciers have been studied regularly over the years.

The research involved using decades-old techniques to allow for comparisons of the shape and position of images of terrain, and the use of cameras and instruments to measure angles of land areas. The teams compared surface topography of glaciers at different moments, allowing for calculations about the evolution in ice volumes.

Not all glaciers have been losing ice at the same rates, the researchers said. Altitude, amounts of debris on the glaciers, and the flatness of a glacier's “snout” — its lowest part, which is the most vulnerable to melting — all affect the speeds of retreat.

The researchers also found that two periods — in the 1920s and 1980s — actually experienced sporadic growth in glacier mass, but that was overshadowed by the broader trend of decline.

