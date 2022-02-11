Study: COVID booster effectiveness wanes, remains strong

Those results, however, were based on only a small number of patients — fewer than 200 — who had been boosted four months earlier at the time of the omicron wave. And it's unclear if those people had gotten boosters early for medical reasons that may have made them more vulnerable to severe illness.

Health experts expect protection from the vaccines to wane. The U.S. booster campaign was based on evidence that emerged last year that vaccine protection was fading months after people got their initial vaccinations.

Still, that kind of finding was unforeseen, said Dr. William Schaffner, a Vanderbilt University vaccines expert.

“I’m a little surprised, according to the data, that it’s starting to wane already," he said, adding that he would have anticipated higher estimates of vaccine effectiveness at the four-month post-booster mark.

But Schaffner also said he'd like to see more research abut the durability of booster protection, adding “let’s take this with a grain of salt.”

