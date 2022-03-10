Study: COVID infections on uptick in older adults in England

Jenny Harries, head of the U.K. Health Security Agency, said the data showed that “the pandemic is not over and we can expect to see COVID circulating at high levels.”

Official figures showed that more than 346,000 people tested positive in the past 7 days, a 46% jump from the previous week.

The study estimated that almost half of the positive cases were a sub-variant of the omicron variant, which researchers say is more highly transmissible.

Britain’s government lifted all mandated COVID-19 restrictions in England on Feb. 24 as infection rates and hospitalizations fell following a surge in December and January.

People who test positive are no longer legally required to isolate at home, and face coverings in public places and the tracing of infected people’s contacts were also scrapped.

