Study: Pandemic speeded trends away from live TV viewing

The shift is also illustrated in the sharp declines of people watching live network television over the past few years.

Traditional television ratings by the Nielsen company illustrated two winners last week. Fox's broadcast of the “Field of Dreams” baseball game from a field built out of an Iowa cornfield was the third most-watched program all week.

HBO said Sunday's finale of its six-episode limited series, “The White Lotus,” was seen by nearly 2 million people across all formats. The viewership was more than triple what it was for the series debut.

In an otherwise quiet TV week, ABC led with an average of 2.69 million viewers in prime time. NBC had 2.65 million, CBS had 2.4 million, Fox had 2.2 million, Univision had 1.3 million, Ion Television had 1.1 million and Telemundo had 1 million.

Fox News Channel led the cable networks, with an average of 2.2 million viewers in prime time. MSNBC had 1.29 million, HGTV had 1.14 million, TLC had 1.05 million and Hallmark had 829,000.

ABC's “World News Tonight” led the evening news ratings race, with an average of 7.8 million viewers last week. NBC's “Nightly News” was second with 6.5 million and the “CBS Evening News” had 4.7 million.

For the week of Aug. 9-15, the 20 most-watched programs, their networks and viewerships:

1. “America's Got Talent” (Tuesday), NBC, 7.14 million.

2. “60 Minutes,” CBS, 6.51 million.

3. “Field of Dreams Game: N.Y. Yankees vs. Chicago White Sox,” Fox, 5.85 million.

4. “America's Got Talent” (Wednesday), NBC, 5.67 million.

5. “The Bachelorette,” ABC, 4.6 million.

6. “Celebrity Family Feud,” ABC, 4.5 million.

7. “Big Brother” (Wednesday), CBS, 3.96 million.

8. “Big Brother” (Thursday), CBS, 3.86 million.

9. “Big Brother” (Sunday), CBS, 3.78 million.

10. “The $100,000 Pyramid," ABC, 3.68 million.

11. “America's Funniest Home Videos,” ABC, 3.59 million.

12. ABC News Special: War in Afghanistan, ABC, 3.47 million.

13. “American Ninja Warrior,” NBC, 3.45 million.

14. “NCIS,” CBS, 3.41 million.

15. “Press Your Luck,” ABC, 3.28 million.

16. “Field of Dreams Post-Game,” Fox, 3.15 million.

17. “Tucker Carlson Tonight” (Monday), Fox News, 3.124 million.

18. “The Neighborhood,” CBS, 3.118 million.

19. “Tucker Carlson Tonight” (Tuesday), Fox News, 3.1 million.

20. “Tucker Carlson Tonight" (Thursday), Fox News, 2.91 million.