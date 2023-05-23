Stung by election defeat, Greek opposition forced to pass on chance to form government

Tsipras, who was received Tuesday by President Katerina Sakellaropoulou, now faces a challenge from the third-placed center-left Pasok party that once dominated Greek politics, but saw its popular support plummet during the financial crisis and a series of painful international bailouts.

“I have no reason to hide that the election result is a painful shock for us. Unexpected and painful,” Tsipras, a 48-year-old former prime minister, said after Tuesday’s meeting.

Tsipras said he wasn't considering stepping down, but promised to fight on to try and curb the dominance of the conservatives.

“Imagine an all-powerful, unaccountable ruler-prime minister if these (current) results are repeated,” he told reporters outside the president’s official residence.

“In its first four years in power, this government demonstrated that it has no respect for the rule of law, democracy or political pluralism ... so the big picture is the need to prevent having a murky, unaccountable, hegemonic and arrogant government.”