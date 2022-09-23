Suárez, Eflin, Alvarado help Phillies shut out Braves

Atlanta played without outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr., who was scratched because of back tightness.

The Braves threatened in the sixth, loading the bases with two out. But Suárez escaped the jam when he retired Michael Harris II on a grounder to first.

Eflin and Alvarado combined to finish the Phillies' 14th shutout of the season.

Braves starter Max Fried (13-7) struck out eight in five innings. Austin Riley had three hits.

Both teams were affected by high cross-field winds. Two potential home-run balls — one by Philadelphia’s Rhys Hoskins, and one for Braves outfielder Marcell Ozuna — were knocked down at the warning track in left field by the 17-mph winds.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Braves: RHP Mike Soroka will be shut down for the rest of the season due to right elbow inflammation. Manager Brian Snitker said there was no structural damage in Soroka’s elbow and he will gear toward returning for the 2023 season.

Phillies: OF Brandon Marsh was out of the lineup for a second straight game with a left knee contusion. Vierling — who went 5 for 5 in Philadelphia’s 4-3 win over Toronto on Wednesday night — started in center field for Marsh.

UP NEXT

The series continues Friday night with RHP Aaron Nola (9-12, 3.38 ERA) opposing Atlanta RHP Jake Odorizzi (5-5, 4.04 ERA).

