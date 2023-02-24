'Succession' creator says upcoming 4th season is its last

The show has won 13 Emmy Awards so far, including several for Armstrong for writing and drama series honors in 2020 and 2022.

“I’ve never thought this could go on forever. The end has always been kind of present in my mind,” Armstrong told the New Yorker. “From Season 2, I’ve been trying to think: Is it the next one, or the one after that, or is it the one after that?”

Armstrong may not leave all the characters behind. While he said ending the show now will result in a “meaty” resolution, he is also open to revisiting some of the characters in another project.

“When I’ve talked to some of my collaborators, like: Maybe there’s another part of this world we could come back to, if there was an appetite? Maybe there’s something else that could be done, that harnessed what’s been good about the way we’ve worked on this,” Armstrong said.