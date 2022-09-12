'Succession,' 'Ted Lasso' top Emmys; 1st time winners shine

Lee Jung-jae of “Squid Game,” who played the show's moral center, became the first Asian actor to win the best drama series actor Emmy.

Jason Sudeikis and Jean Smart collected back-to-back acting trophies, while Zendaya picked up her second drama actress prize for “Euphoria.”

Several new Emmy winners were minted, with Lizzo and Quinta Brunson and Sheryl Lee Ralph of “Abbott Elementary" collecting trophies.

Sudeikis won his second consecutive trophy for the soccer comedy “Ted Lasso,” with Smart matching that haul for the standup-centered comedy “Hacks.” Sudeikis gave a rare awards show shoutout to TV consumers.

“Thanks to the people who watch this show and dig it as much as we dig making it,” he said.

Ralph stopped the Emmy Awards show by accepting the best supporting actress comedy award for "Abbott Elementary" with a brief but rousing song of affirmation.

“I am an endangered species, but I sing no victim song. I am a woman, I am an artist and I know where my voice belongs,” she belted out. She then encouraged anyone doubting their dream “I am here to tell you this is what believing looks like.”

The audience, including Lizzo and many of television's biggest stars, leapt to their feet to cheer on Ralph.

When Lizzo herself accepted the award for best-competition series trophy for “Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls,” she offered another emotional pep talk.

“When I was a little girl, all I wanted to see was me in the media. Someone fat like me, Black like me, beautiful like me,” the music artist said.

“Ted Lasso” co-star Brett Goldstein, won comedy supporting actors, while Matthew Macfadyen of “Succession” and Julia Garner of “Ozark” earned drama seires supporting actor honors.

“It's such a a pleasure and privilege for me to play this bonkers gift of a role in this wonderful show,” Macfadyen said in accepting the trophy for his role as a scheming member of a media empire family.

Garner was among the winners who took advantage of covering all bases by thanking her husband and others in an on-screen message.

“The White Lotus” collected several honors, including best limited or anthology series.

Host Kenan Thompson kicked off the Emmys with a tribute to TV, dismissing Tik-Tok as "tiny vertical television," and a musical number saluting series' theme songs from "Friends" to "The Brady Bunch" to "Game of Thrones."

Once the music stopped, Thompson provided a mic drop moment — announcing Oprah Winfrey as the first presenter. Winfrey strutted onto the stage holding an Emmy statuette, declaring the night “a party!” The night’s first award went to Michael Keaton for his role in “Dopesick.” Winfrey and Keaton hugged before she handed him his trophy.

“It means something,” Keaton said of the award for playing a caring doctor ensnared with his patients by addiction. He went on to recall the “magic” of being introduced to TV when his dad won a set at a raffle and thanked his parents for not mocking his youthful attempts at acting.

Amanda Seyfried earned the limited-series lead actress trophy for “The Dropout,” in which she played ill-fated Silicon Valley whiz kid Elizabeth Holmes. She thanked a list of family and colleagues and even her dog, Finn.

Murray Bartlett won the best supporting actor award for limited series of “The White Lotus,” a tragicomedy set in a Hawaii resort. Jennifer Coolidge, who won best supporting actress honors for the show, delighted the audience by shimmying to the music intended to cut off her acceptance speech.

The award for best variety talk show went to “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver,” with stand-up special “Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel” winning for best writing for a comedy special.

"Good night, everybody. I’ma go home. I’m not like a sore winner, but I’m going to go home because I can’t top this right now,” an overcome Carmichael told the audience.

Glamour was back with some metallic sparkle and lots of bright color as an otherworldly Britt Lower, Old Hollywood Elle Fanning and their fellow stars posed for photographers.

___

AP Writer Beth Harris contributed to this report.

___

For more on this year’s Emmy Awards, visit: www.apnews.com/EmmyAwards

Combined Shape Caption Zendaya accepts the Emmy for outstanding lead actress in a drama series for "Euphoria" at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark Terrill) Credit: Mark Terrill Credit: Mark Terrill Combined Shape Caption Zendaya accepts the Emmy for outstanding lead actress in a drama series for "Euphoria" at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark Terrill) Credit: Mark Terrill Credit: Mark Terrill

Combined Shape Caption Sheryl Lee Ralph accepts the Emmy for outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series for "Abbott Elementary" at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark Terrill) Credit: Mark Terrill Credit: Mark Terrill Combined Shape Caption Sheryl Lee Ralph accepts the Emmy for outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series for "Abbott Elementary" at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark Terrill) Credit: Mark Terrill Credit: Mark Terrill

Combined Shape Caption Host Kenan Thompson and dancers perform a tribute to 'Friends' at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark Terrill) Credit: Mark Terrill Credit: Mark Terrill Combined Shape Caption Host Kenan Thompson and dancers perform a tribute to 'Friends' at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark Terrill) Credit: Mark Terrill Credit: Mark Terrill

Combined Shape Caption Michael Keaton, right, accepts the Emmy for outstanding lead actor in a limited or anthology series or movie for "Dopesick" at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Oprah Winfrey looks on from stage left. (AP Photo/Mark Terrill) Credit: Mark Terrill Credit: Mark Terrill Combined Shape Caption Michael Keaton, right, accepts the Emmy for outstanding lead actor in a limited or anthology series or movie for "Dopesick" at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Oprah Winfrey looks on from stage left. (AP Photo/Mark Terrill) Credit: Mark Terrill Credit: Mark Terrill

Combined Shape Caption Oprah Winfrey appears on stage at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark Terrill) Credit: Mark Terrill Credit: Mark Terrill Combined Shape Caption Oprah Winfrey appears on stage at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark Terrill) Credit: Mark Terrill Credit: Mark Terrill

Combined Shape Caption Host Kenan Thompson and dancers perform a tribute to 'House of the Dragon' at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark Terrill) Credit: Mark Terrill Credit: Mark Terrill Combined Shape Caption Host Kenan Thompson and dancers perform a tribute to 'House of the Dragon' at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark Terrill) Credit: Mark Terrill Credit: Mark Terrill

Combined Shape Caption Elle Fanning arrives at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP) Credit: Richard Shotwell Credit: Richard Shotwell Combined Shape Caption Elle Fanning arrives at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP) Credit: Richard Shotwell Credit: Richard Shotwell

Combined Shape Caption Ben Stiller, left, and Ella Stiller arrive at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP) Credit: Richard Shotwell Credit: Richard Shotwell Combined Shape Caption Ben Stiller, left, and Ella Stiller arrive at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP) Credit: Richard Shotwell Credit: Richard Shotwell

Combined Shape Caption Phil Dunster, left, and Brett Goldstein arrive at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP) Credit: Richard Shotwell Credit: Richard Shotwell Combined Shape Caption Phil Dunster, left, and Brett Goldstein arrive at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP) Credit: Richard Shotwell Credit: Richard Shotwell

Combined Shape Caption Laverne Cox arrives at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) Credit: Jae C. Hong Credit: Jae C. Hong Combined Shape Caption Laverne Cox arrives at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) Credit: Jae C. Hong Credit: Jae C. Hong

Combined Shape Caption Bob Odenkirk arrives at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP) Credit: Richard Shotwell Credit: Richard Shotwell Combined Shape Caption Bob Odenkirk arrives at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP) Credit: Richard Shotwell Credit: Richard Shotwell

Combined Shape Caption This image released by ABC shows Quinta Brunson in a scene from "Abbott Elementary." (Gilles Mingasson/ABC via AP) Credit: Gilles Mingasson Credit: Gilles Mingasson Combined Shape Caption This image released by ABC shows Quinta Brunson in a scene from "Abbott Elementary." (Gilles Mingasson/ABC via AP) Credit: Gilles Mingasson Credit: Gilles Mingasson

Combined Shape Caption This image released by HBO shows Brian Cox in a scene from "Succession." (HBO via AP) Credit: Macall Polay Credit: Macall Polay Combined Shape Caption This image released by HBO shows Brian Cox in a scene from "Succession." (HBO via AP) Credit: Macall Polay Credit: Macall Polay

Combined Shape Caption This image released by Apple TV+ shows Adam Scott in a scene from "Severance." Scott was nominated for an Emmy Award for best lead actor in a drama series. (Apple TV+ via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited Combined Shape Caption This image released by Apple TV+ shows Adam Scott in a scene from "Severance." Scott was nominated for an Emmy Award for best lead actor in a drama series. (Apple TV+ via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Combined Shape Caption Jung Ho-yeon arrives at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP) Credit: Richard Shotwell Credit: Richard Shotwell Combined Shape Caption Jung Ho-yeon arrives at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP) Credit: Richard Shotwell Credit: Richard Shotwell

Combined Shape Caption Chloe Hilliard, left, and Sydnee Washington arrive at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP) Credit: Richard Shotwell Credit: Richard Shotwell Combined Shape Caption Chloe Hilliard, left, and Sydnee Washington arrive at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP) Credit: Richard Shotwell Credit: Richard Shotwell

Combined Shape Caption Brett Goldstein arrives at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP) Credit: Richard Shotwell Credit: Richard Shotwell Combined Shape Caption Brett Goldstein arrives at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP) Credit: Richard Shotwell Credit: Richard Shotwell

Combined Shape Caption Natasha Rothwell arrives at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP) Credit: Richard Shotwell Credit: Richard Shotwell Combined Shape Caption Natasha Rothwell arrives at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP) Credit: Richard Shotwell Credit: Richard Shotwell

Combined Shape Caption Natasha Rothwell arrives at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP) Credit: Richard Shotwell Credit: Richard Shotwell Combined Shape Caption Natasha Rothwell arrives at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP) Credit: Richard Shotwell Credit: Richard Shotwell

Combined Shape Caption Sheryl Lee Ralph arrives at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP) Credit: Richard Shotwell Credit: Richard Shotwell Combined Shape Caption Sheryl Lee Ralph arrives at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP) Credit: Richard Shotwell Credit: Richard Shotwell

Combined Shape Caption Alexandra Daddario arrives at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP) Credit: Richard Shotwell Credit: Richard Shotwell Combined Shape Caption Alexandra Daddario arrives at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP) Credit: Richard Shotwell Credit: Richard Shotwell

Combined Shape Caption Kaitlyn Dever arrives at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) Credit: Jae C. Hong Credit: Jae C. Hong Combined Shape Caption Kaitlyn Dever arrives at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) Credit: Jae C. Hong Credit: Jae C. Hong

Combined Shape Caption Britt Lower arrives at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP) Credit: Richard Shotwell Credit: Richard Shotwell Combined Shape Caption Britt Lower arrives at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP) Credit: Richard Shotwell Credit: Richard Shotwell

Combined Shape Caption Oprah Winfrey speaks on stage at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark Terrill) Credit: Mark Terrill Credit: Mark Terrill Combined Shape Caption Oprah Winfrey speaks on stage at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark Terrill) Credit: Mark Terrill Credit: Mark Terrill

Combined Shape Caption Oprah Winfrey, right, presents the Emmy for outstanding lead actor in a limited or anthology series or movie to Michael Keaton, left, for "Dopesick" at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark Terrill) Credit: Mark Terrill Credit: Mark Terrill Combined Shape Caption Oprah Winfrey, right, presents the Emmy for outstanding lead actor in a limited or anthology series or movie to Michael Keaton, left, for "Dopesick" at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark Terrill) Credit: Mark Terrill Credit: Mark Terrill

Combined Shape Caption Murray Bartlett accepts the emmy for for outstanding supporting actor in a limited anthology series or movie for "The White Lotus" at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark Terrill) Credit: Mark Terrill Credit: Mark Terrill Combined Shape Caption Murray Bartlett accepts the emmy for for outstanding supporting actor in a limited anthology series or movie for "The White Lotus" at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark Terrill) Credit: Mark Terrill Credit: Mark Terrill

Combined Shape Caption Murray Bartlett accepts the emmy for for outstanding supporting actor in a limited anthology series or movie for "The White Lotus" at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark Terrill) Credit: Mark Terrill Credit: Mark Terrill Combined Shape Caption Murray Bartlett accepts the emmy for for outstanding supporting actor in a limited anthology series or movie for "The White Lotus" at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark Terrill) Credit: Mark Terrill Credit: Mark Terrill

Combined Shape Caption Matthew Macfayden accepts the Emmy for outstanding supporting actor in a drama series for "Succession" at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark Terrill) Credit: Mark Terrill Credit: Mark Terrill Combined Shape Caption Matthew Macfayden accepts the Emmy for outstanding supporting actor in a drama series for "Succession" at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark Terrill) Credit: Mark Terrill Credit: Mark Terrill

Combined Shape Caption Lizzo and the team from "Lizzo's Watch Out For The Big Grrrls" accept the Emmy for outstanding competition program for "Lizzo's Watch Out For The Big Grrrls" at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark Terrill) Credit: Mark Terrill Credit: Mark Terrill Combined Shape Caption Lizzo and the team from "Lizzo's Watch Out For The Big Grrrls" accept the Emmy for outstanding competition program for "Lizzo's Watch Out For The Big Grrrls" at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark Terrill) Credit: Mark Terrill Credit: Mark Terrill

Combined Shape Caption Lizzo presents the Emmy for outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark Terrill) Credit: Mark Terrill Credit: Mark Terrill Combined Shape Caption Lizzo presents the Emmy for outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark Terrill) Credit: Mark Terrill Credit: Mark Terrill

Combined Shape Caption Zendaya accepts the Emmy for outstanding lead actress in a drama series for "Euphoria" at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark Terrill) Credit: Mark Terrill Credit: Mark Terrill Combined Shape Caption Zendaya accepts the Emmy for outstanding lead actress in a drama series for "Euphoria" at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark Terrill) Credit: Mark Terrill Credit: Mark Terrill

Combined Shape Caption Kelly Clarkson, left, congratulates Zendaya, the winner of the Emmy for outstanding lead actress in a drama series for "Euphoria" at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark Terrill) Credit: Mark Terrill Credit: Mark Terrill Combined Shape Caption Kelly Clarkson, left, congratulates Zendaya, the winner of the Emmy for outstanding lead actress in a drama series for "Euphoria" at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark Terrill) Credit: Mark Terrill Credit: Mark Terrill

Combined Shape Caption Jason Sudeikis, center, and the cast and crew of "Ted Lasso" accept the Emmy for outstanding comedy series at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark Terrill) Credit: Mark Terrill Credit: Mark Terrill Combined Shape Caption Jason Sudeikis, center, and the cast and crew of "Ted Lasso" accept the Emmy for outstanding comedy series at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark Terrill) Credit: Mark Terrill Credit: Mark Terrill

Combined Shape Caption Jesse Armstrong, center, and the cast and crew of "Succession" accept the Emmy for outstanding drama at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark Terrill) Credit: Mark Terrill Credit: Mark Terrill Combined Shape Caption Jesse Armstrong, center, and the cast and crew of "Succession" accept the Emmy for outstanding drama at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark Terrill) Credit: Mark Terrill Credit: Mark Terrill