Sudan doctors: At least 100 killed in Darfur clashes

The doctors' union did not specify the two parties to the clashes in Genena, a city of around half a million people located near the border with Chad that has been a flashpoint since the early days of the fighting.

Late last month, residents described how armed fighters, many wearing the uniform of the Rapid Support Forces paramilitary, rampaged through the city, looting shops and homes and battling with rival forces. They said the fighting was dragging in tribal militias, tapping into longtime hatreds between the region's two main communities — one that identifies as Arab, the other as East or Central African.

In the early 2000s, African tribes in Darfur that had long complained of discrimination rebelled against the Khartoum government, which responded with a military campaign that the International Criminal Court later said amounted to genocide. State-backed Arab militias known as the Janjaweed were accused of widespread killings, rapes and other atrocities. The Janjaweed later evolved into the Rapid Support Forces paramilitary group, known as the RSF.

At least 481 civilians were killed in Khartoum clashes that erupted in mid-April between the military, led by Gen. Abdel Fattah Burhan, and the RSF, led by Gen. Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, according to the same doctors’ statement. The number of the wounded among civilians has jumped to more than 2,560.

On Friday, the governor of West Darfur, where Genena is located, accused the RSF of damaging government offices, setting fire to more than 10 shelters housing displaced communities, and looting homes and stores.

“Today, West Darfur is a doomed province. What is left of the Darfur population lives under very harsh conditions," Gen. Khamis Abdullah Abkar said in a video posted on a local news site Friday.

“The international community should not remain silent about the challenge in this province. It should act immediately; people need shelter, food and medicine,” he said.

The paramilitary has repeatedly denied claims that its forces have terrorized civilians or used brutal tactics.