Sudan official says death toll from tribal clashes at 65

Authorities deployed the military and paramilitary Rapid Support Forces — or RSF — to bring stability to the region. They also imposed a nightly curfew and banned gatherings in the towns of Roseires and Damazin, where the clashes took place.

Local media reported that thousands of people fled their homes since the clashes began last week.

The fighting was the latest tribal violence to hit Sudan, which is in turmoil since the military took over in a coup in October.

The coup upended the country’s short-lived transition to democracy after nearly three decades of repressive rule of autocrat Omar al-Bashir.

Al-Bashir and his Islamist government were removed from power in a popular uprising in April 2019.