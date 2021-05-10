Sudan says Ethiopian peacekeepers deported to refugee camp

Federal authorities in Addis Ababa have also swept up thousands of Tigrayans including high-level military officials into detention centers across Ethiopia on accusations that they are traitors, according to an Associated Press report.

United Nations spokesman Farhan Haq told the AP last month that a number of Ethiopians in the U.N. peacekeeping mission in Darfur were “seeking international protection” as several hundred troops are being repatriated.

Mohammed, the Sudanese refugee official, said Sudan deported at least 33 troops Sunday from North Darfur’s provincial capital of el-Fasher to a refugee camp in the eastern province of Kassala, on the borders with Ethiopia. At least 31 others would leave el-Fasher Monday, he added.

The troops would join tens of thousands of Ethiopian refugees who fled the Tigray conflict to neighboring Sudan.