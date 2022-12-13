Sudan strikes deal with UAE firms for $6 billion port

According to the SUNA news agency, Abu Dhabi Ports Group and Invictus Investment will build and manage the new port of Abu Amama, about 200 kilometers (about 124 miles) north of Sudan's only other port, Port Sudan.

The announcement comes a week after Sudan's ruling military generals signed a “framework agreement” with the country’s main pro-democracy group, among other political forces, which could spur a new civilian government and military removed from power.