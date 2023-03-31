Sudanese officials say 14 workers dead in gold mine collapse

A security source cited by the state agency said workers were thought to be trapped beneath the mine’s groundwater.

It remains unclear if the rescue teams are still searching for survivors. The Sudanese Mineral Resources Company’s spokesman in the area did not respond to The Associated Press’s request for comment.

The dead have been transferred to the nearby town of Wadi Halfa and have since been buried, the state company said.

Sudan is a major gold producer with various mines scattered across the country. Collapses are common as safety standards and maintenance are poor.

In 2021, 31 people were killed after a defunct gold mine collapsed in West Kordofan province.