Sudan's Bashir takes 'full responsibility' for 1989 coup

Sudan has been plunged into turmoil since the country’s leading military figure, Gen. Abdel-Fattah Burhan, led a coup in October 2021 that derailed the country's democratic transition after al-Bashir's ouster.

In a motion seeking to end the impasse, Sudan's military and one of the country's main pro-democracy groups, the Forces for the Declaration of Freedom and Change, signed a framework deal Dec. 5 vowing to install a new civilian government and remove the military from power.

The deal only offers only a rough outline of how the country will resume its transition to democracy and has been rejected by several major political forces. It also ducked sensitive political issues concerning transitional justice and details concerning military reform.

During his three-decade rule, al-Bashir kept an iron grip on power and brutally suppressed any opposition, while monopolizing the economy through his allies in business.

Al-Bashir oversaw the brutal repression of an uprising in its western Darfur region in the early 2000s that killed some 300,000 people, rights groups estimate. His pro-government militias, known as the Janjaweed, became notorious for spearheading the atrocities. He is wanted by the International Criminal Court on charges of war crimes and genocide linked to the Darfur conflict.

Al-Bashir's government also hosted Osama bin Laden in the years proceeding the creation of al-Qaida, a move that put Sudan on the U.S. list of countries backing terrorism.