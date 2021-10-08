Sue Grafton's alphabet novels headed to television

Grafton's daughter Jamie Clark reaffirmed her mother's vow when announcing her death four years ago, but the author's husband and executive producer of the series, Steve Humphrey, says he and the family have agreed that the times — and the medium — have changed.

"Television has greatly evolved since Sue was writing in Hollywood in the 1980s. From her experience then, she was concerned that her stories and characters would be diminished when they were adapted. But as the power of television has transformed over time, so too has the quality from writing and acting to the production values and viewing experience," Humphrey said in a statement issued through A+E and also posted on Grafton's Facebook page.

“I selected A+E Studios as my partner because they understand the importance of maintaining the tone and tenor of Sue’s work and the character and are dedicated to working with us to bring her stories to life in a way that that will please both current and new fans, and will also honor her legacy.

“Together her children and I believe Sue would bless this decision and would be delighted to see her cherished Alphabet murder series live on and reach millions of new and existing fans around the world."