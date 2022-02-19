Sui, Han earn Olympic gold at last in pairs figure skating

Tarazova and Morozov, coached in part by the polarizing Eteri Tutberidze, finished with 239.25 points to claim the silver medal while teammates Anastasia Mishina and Aleksandr Galliamov, the reigning world champions, scored 237.71 to earn the bronze medal and cap a strong — and controversial — Winter Games for the Russians.

Their team won two of the five figure skating gold medals and six medals in all, though the total could change in the future because the Russians also dominated the news cycle: with another Olympic doping scandal.

One of the gold medals currently belongs to Kamila Valieva and her teammates, who handily won the team event to start the Beijing program. But that medal was being withheld after a positive pre-Olympic drug test from Valieva, who finished fourth in the women's event, came to light during the first week of the Winter Games.

The International Olympic Committee has refused to award the medals, worried that a full doping investigation could result in their eventual redistribution. But the U.S. team filed an appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport on Saturday to have a medal ceremony before Sunday's closing ceremony; the Americans took silver and Japan earned bronze in the event.

That meant the American pair of Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier, and Japanese rivals Riku Miura and Ryuichi Kihara, performed their free skates Saturday still unsure of when they would receive their team medals.

It didn't look as if they were too worried about it.

Miura and Kihara were nearly flawless in their free skate to “Woman” by Shawn Phillips, leaping from ninth after their short program and briefly into first place. Knierim and Frazier made only one mistake, on their triple salchows, and a season-best 138.45 for their short program briefly sent them into the lead.

It wasn't enough for either team to land on the podium, but it was an uplifting way to finish the Olympics.

“It’s crazy. It’s nuts,” Frazier said. "It was a true dream come true — it was our true selves out there. We didn’t let our nerves get the best of us. Made one technical error on the jump on my part. Everything else we did was solid.”

___

Associated Press writers Aaron Morrison and Sally Ho contributed to this report.

___

