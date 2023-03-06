Sultan al-Jaber, COP28 president, calls for climate action

The 28th international Conference of the Parties or COP28 will be held in Dubai, Nov 30 to Dec. 12. As president, al-Jaber will have influence over how much pressure is brough to bear on those most reponsible for climate change, coal, oil and gas companies and countries that produce the fuels.

Al-Jaber is the United Arab Emirates minister of industry and advanced technology, also serves as the chairman of Masdar, a renewable energy company.

Ceraweek attracts high level oil and gas officials each year and is hosted by S&P Global.

This year COP28 will be held in UAE, which has drawn criticism given the nation’s high level of crude production. The Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. pumps approximately 4 million barrels of crude a day and plans on expanding to 5 million barrels daily.

Associated Press climate and environmental coverage receives support from several private foundations. See more about AP's climate initiative here. The AP is solely responsible for all content.