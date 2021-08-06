Sumo wrestler removed from equestrain course for team event

The jumping course is always reconfigured between the individual and team rounds, and several of the Japanese-themed barriers were swapped out. The new fences include a life-size samurai and jumbo-size sushi.

Despite the minor drama, jumpers have been overwhelmingly pleased with Varela's design. Vivid — and potentially distracting — fences are a trademark of Olympic jumping venues, and in the end, it's the riders' jobs to keep their animals calm on the course.

“You know it’s going to be colorful coming here,” Scott Brash of Britain said Tuesday. "You know it’s going to be decorative. And it’s beautiful, you know? It’s fantastic. That’s what makes it a championship. If it was just plain old jumps, it’d be just like any other week.”

