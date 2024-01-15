Sun is out and crews are busy digging out snow-covered stadium for Bills' playoff game vs. Steelers

Kickoff was set for 4:30 p.m. for a game originally scheduled to be played at 1 p.m. Sunday, when the brunt of the storm was hitting the region, with much of it centered on Orchard Park. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul in consultation with the NFL had postponed the game on Saturday, citing public safety concerns.

Shovel crews have been working on clearing the stadium seats, walkways and tunnels since Sunday, when snow fell at a rate of more than 2 inches (5 centimeters) per hour. Crews worked overnight, with the Bills making a plea for more volunteers early Monday.

Major roadways leading to the stadium were cleared, with 5-foot snowdrifts lining the roads after they were plowed. It was unclear whether crews would have enough time to clear the 70,000-seat stadium's three decks in time for kickoff.

The National Weather Service forecast for Monday called for a chance of snow showers through the early afternoon, with a high of 18 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 8 Celsius). Temperatures were expected to dip to 14 (minus 10), with winds ranging from 8 to 16 mph (13-26 kph).

