Suns' Durant out with ankle injury, re-evaluated in 3 weeks

Video showed Durant driving to the basket during warmups when he rolled his left ankle as he jumped. He immediately hopped up and continued his pregame work, but several minutes later, the Suns confirmed that Durant would miss the game.

The Suns won anyway, beating the Thunder 132-101 behind Devin Booker's 44-point night.

The Suns have looked like a juggernaut in the three games Durant has played, winning all of them. The talented starting lineup also included Chris Paul, Booker, Deandre Ayton.

But the latest injury is a reminder that Durant has missed a lot of time with injuries over the past four seasons.

Durant was out the entire 2019-20 campaign because of an Achilles injury. He has missed time this season with a sprained knee ligament.

Now, an ankle injury.

“He’s out there, working his tail off, getting ready for the game and twists his ankle,” Suns coach Monty Williams said after Wednesday's game. “You can’t get frustrated about that. It’s life, you know what I’m saying? I felt bad for him because he feels bad.”

