Suns' Eubanks says Pistons' Isaiah Stewart punched him during pregame altercation

“The attack on Drew Eubanks was unprovoked, and acts of violence such as this are unacceptable," the Suns said in a statement. "We unequivocally support Drew, and will continue to work with local law enforcement and the NBA.”

The Pistons said they were aware of the incident.

"We are in the process of gathering information about what happened and what provoked it, and responding to the NBA and local authorities,” the team said.

Stewart was already listed as out for the game with a sprained left ankle. He missed the Pistons’ previous seven games with the injury.

Stewart was involved in an on-court altercation with the Lakers’ LeBron James in 2021 that saw Stewart suspended for two games and James for one.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba