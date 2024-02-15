Suns' Eubanks says Pistons' Isaiah Stewart punched him during pregame altercation

Phoenix Suns center Drew Eubanks said Detroit Pistons center Isaiah Stewart punched him Wednesday at the arena hours before the teams were due to play each other

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
Updated 5 minutes ago
X

PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix Suns center Drew Eubanks said Detroit Pistons center Isaiah Stewart punched him Wednesday at the arena hours before the teams were due to play each other.

Eubanks told reporters before the game that the altercation happened as he was coming into the arena for the game. He said an argument started and they were chest-to-chest before Stewart threw the punch. Security intervened and Eubanks said he was fine for the game.

“The attack on Drew Eubanks was unprovoked, and acts of violence such as this are unacceptable," the Suns said in a statement. "We unequivocally support Drew, and will continue to work with local law enforcement and the NBA.”

The Pistons said they were aware of the incident.

"We are in the process of gathering information about what happened and what provoked it, and responding to the NBA and local authorities,” the team said.

Stewart was already listed as out for the game with a sprained left ankle. He missed the Pistons’ previous seven games with the injury.

Stewart was involved in an on-court altercation with the Lakers’ LeBron James in 2021 that saw Stewart suspended for two games and James for one.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
Donald Trump stands by remarks about not defending NATO members after...
2
Kim watches missile tests and warns that North Korea will take an...
3
First-ever February tornadoes in Wisconsin caused $2.4M in damages
4
At least 8 children among 22 hit by gunfire at end of Chiefs' Super...
5
New York's top court appears torn on tossing Harvey Weinstein’s 2020...
© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top