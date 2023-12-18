Suns guard Bradley Beal out at least two weeks with a sprained right ankle

BreakingNews
Phoenix Suns guard Bradley Beal is out for at least the next two weeks because of a sprained right ankle suffered against the New York Knicks last Friday

PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix Suns guard Bradley Beal is out for at least the next two weeks because of a sprained right ankle suffered against the New York Knicks last Friday.

The Suns said Monday that the three-time All-Star's availability would be reevaluated in January.

The 30-year-old Beal took a 3-point shot in the first quarter, which he made, but he landed on the foot of New York's Donte DiVincenzo, who was called for a Flagrant 1 because he didn't allow Beal a space to land.

Beal was on the ground for a few minutes, writhing in pain. He eventually got up to make his free throw, but then he went to the locker room.

He was playing in just his sixth game this season. Beal has dealt with a sore back for much of the past two months. Kevin Durant and Devin Booker have also missed time this season with various injuries. The All-Star trio has played together just twice this season.

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba

