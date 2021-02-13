Suns keep rolling, top 76ers 120-111 for 5th straight win

Booker has scored 30-plus points in each of the last three games overall and has scored 30-plus in each of his last seven games against Philadelphia. That is the longest streak ever by a Suns player against a single opponent.

Phoenix shot 61.5% from the field and got 49 points from the bench.

TIP-INS

76ers: The Sixers fell to 7-7 on the road. … Embiid extended his streak of scoring at least 25 points to 11 games. That puts him alongside the Hall of Fame trio of Wilt Chamberlain, Allen Iverson and Charles Barkley as the only players in franchise history to accomplish the feat. He has scored at least 33 points in nine of those 11 contests. … Mike Scott returned to the lineup after missing 18 of the last 19 games with a knee injury. The forward was scoreless in 11 minutes … Shake Milton sat out with a left ankle injury.

Suns: The Suns are 9-4 on their home court. … Cameron Payne returned to action after missing 10 straight games. Payne, who had a foot injury, played 15 minutes and scored four points.

UP NEXT

76ers: Wrap up their four-game road trip in Utah on Monday.

Suns: Continue their seven-game homestand against Orlando on Sunday.

Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton shoots over Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, in Phoenix.(AP Photo/Matt York) Credit: Matt York Credit: Matt York

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) drives on Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, in Phoenix.(AP Photo/Matt York) Credit: Matt York Credit: Matt York

Philadelphia 76ers guard Seth Curry (31) shoots over Phoenix Suns guard Cameron Payne (15) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, in Phoenix.(AP Photo/Matt York) Credit: Matt York Credit: Matt York

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) looks to pass as Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) defends during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, in Phoenix.(AP Photo/Matt York) Credit: Matt York Credit: Matt York