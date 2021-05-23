Suns' Paul dealing with shoulder injury vs. Lakers

The injury happened early in the second quarter when he bumped into teammate Cameron Johnson following LeBron James' tip-in basket. He fell to the floor, appeared to be in substantial pain and was holding his right shoulder.

Paul was down on the floor for a few minutes, surrounded by players from both teams. The 11-time All-Star eventually got up and slowly walked to the locker room with a towel over his head. The Suns called the injury a right shoulder contusion.