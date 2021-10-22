Suns respond to potential investigation, deny racism, sexism

The potential investigation came to light Friday when league analyst Jordan Schultz posted a message on social media that said the league was preparing for a "massive" story and that if there is "enough evidence to support such claims, there's a real chance the league would forcibly remove Sarver."

Sarver and the Suns responded with a lengthy statement. The 59-year-old Sarver also owns the WNBA's Phoenix Mercury.

“While I can’t begin to know how to respond to some of the vague suggestions made by mostly anonymous voices, I can certainly tell you that some of the claims I find completely repugnant to my nature and to the character of the Suns/Mercury workplace and I can tell you they never, ever happened,” Sarver said.

___

More AP NBA coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NBAand https://twitter.com/AP_Sports