Suns roll to 11th straight victory, beat Nets 121-111

Irving was playing just his ninth game of the season and all of them have been on the road. The star guard remains one of the few unvaccinated players in the NBA and due to COVID-19 mandates in New York City concerning public arenas, he's not permitted to play in home games.

The Suns jumped out to a 39-29 lead by the end of the first quarter after shooting 71.4% from the field. Booker scored 14 points after making his first six shots from the field.

Paul made a driving layup as the second quarter buzzer sounded to give the Suns a 65-58 halftime advantage. Paul had nine points and 10 assists in the first half. Harden led the Nets with 15 points before the break.

TIP-INS

Nets: Irving averaged 24.5 points and 5.1 rebounds over his first eight games this season. ... Among those who missed the game: F Kevin Durant (left knee MCL sprain), F LaMarcus Aldridge (left ankle sprain) and F Joe Harris (left ankle surgery). ... Brooklyn coach Steve Nash won both of his MVPs as a player with the Suns.

Suns: Ayton returned after missing the past seven games with an ankle injury. Crowder was back after missing four games. ... Guards Landry Shamet (right ankle sprain) and Cameron Payne (right wrist sprain) were out. ... Hosted a sellout crowd at Footprint Center for a 12th straight game.

UP NEXT

Nets: Travel to face the Kings on Wednesday.

Suns: Travel to face the Hawks on Thursday.

Caption Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving (11) drives as Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York) Credit: Matt York

Caption Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving (11) dries against the Phoenix Suns during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York) Credit: Matt York

Caption Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden (13) argues a call with the referee during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York) Credit: Matt York

Caption Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) motions to the Brooklyn Nets bench after making a three pointer during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York) Credit: Matt York

Caption Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden drives on Phoenix Suns forward Mikal Bridges (25) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York) Credit: Matt York

Caption Brooklyn Nets forward Blake Griffin (2) shoots over Phoenix Suns center JaVale McGee, left, during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York) Credit: Matt York