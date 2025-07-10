Suns sign Devin Booker to 2-year, $145 million max extension through 2029-30, AP sources say

The 28-year-old Booker has been one of the NBA's best shooting guards, earning four All-Star appearances in 10 NBA seasons. The two-time all-NBA player has averaged 24.4 points since Phoenix took him out of Kentucky with the 13th overall pick in the 2015 draft.

Booker averaged 25.6 points, 7.1 assists and 4.1 rebounds while shooting 46% from the floor during a disappointing 2024-25 season for the Suns.

Phoenix failed to make the playoffs despite a roster that included Booker, Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal. The Suns fired coach Mike Budenholzer after one season with the high-priced roster, replacing him with Cleveland Cavaliers assistant Jordan Ott. Phoenix also fired general manager James Jones and promoted Brian Gregory.

The new leadership group quickly started reshaping the roster, sending Durant to Houston in a blockbuster seven-team deal that brought Jalen Green and Dillon Brooks to the desert. The Suns also could move Beal this offseason, leaving Booker as the anchor to the franchise.

