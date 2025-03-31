Suns star Kevin Durant helped off court after injuring left leg

Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant, center, sprains an ankle as the drives to the basket against Houston Rockets forward Jabari Smith Jr. (10) and Rockets center Alperen Sengun (28) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, March 30, 2025, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Credit: AP

Nation & World
By Associated Press
Updated 11 minutes ago
PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix Suns All-Star Kevin Durant was helped to the locker room with 6:57 left in the third quarter against Houston on Sunday night after falling to the floor in a collision with the Rockets' Jabari Smith Jr.

Smith was called for a foul under the Phoenix basket as Durant fell to the floor. The 6-foot-10 forward eventually got to his feet, but could not put any weight on his left leg. He appeared to step on Smith's foot when he fell.

After Houston's 148-109 victory, Suns coach Mike Budenholzer said Durant will have an MRI on his left ankle Monday and will not accompany the team to Milwaukee for a game Tuesday night. The Suns also have games at Boston and New York in the next seven days.

With just two weeks remaining, and six games in all, the Suns were already facing an uphill battle to qualify for the final Western Conference play-in berth. Phoenix trails Dallas by two games.

Durant played 23 minutes, scoring 11 points and grabbing eight rebounds. Earlier this season, he moved into eighth place on the NBA career scoring list.

Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant, right, limps off the court due to an injury as Suns center Nick Richards, back left, looks on during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Houston Rockets Sunday, March 30, 2025, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

