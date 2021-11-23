Suns win 13th straight, rolling past Spurs 115-111

The Spurs are winless when trailing by double digits, and they matched a season-low with five 3-pointers on 20 attempts.

TIP-INS

Suns: Frank Kaminsky missed his fourth straight game after suffering a stress reaction in his right knee. Kaminsky is averaging 10.6 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 22.8 minutes this season as the primary big man off Phoenix’s bench. … Cameron Johnson had 18 points after scoring a career-high 22 in Sunday’s victory against Denver.

Spurs: Doug McDermott missed the game with an inflamed right knee. He sat out three games earlier this season because of soreness in the same knee. … Keita Bates-Diop made his fourth career start and first since his rookie season in 2019. … Jock Landale remains under the league’s COVID-19 health & safety protocols. ... San Antonio’s worst start came in 1997 when the club went 2-13.

UP NEXT

Suns: At Cleveland on Wednesday.

Spurs: Host Atlanta on Wednesday.

