Suns win 17th straight by beating Warriors 104-96

Jordan Poole led Golden State with 28 points. Stephen Curry — who came into the game averaging 28.6 points per game — had 12 points on 4 of 21 shooting, including 3 of 14 from 3-point range.

The Suns limited the Warriors to just 42 points in the second half.

The Suns and Warriors are now both 18-3. The only other time Phoenix has won 17 straight games was during the 2006-07 season. They'll go for their franchise record 18th win against the Pistons on Thursday.

The Suns hadn't lost since Oct. 27 when Harrison Barnes hit a game-winning 3 at the buzzer for the Sacramento Kings.

TIP-INS

Warriors: F Andre Iguadola (right knee), G Damion Lee (personal), G Klay Thompson (right Achilles recovery) and C James Wiseman (right knee recovery) didn't play. ... F Andrew Wiggins was bothered by back spasms earlier Tuesday but played. He finished with 10 points in 33:17 minutes. ... The Warriors lost despite a 51-35 rebounding advantage and leading 40-14 on points in the paint.

Suns: F/C Frank Kaminsky (right knee), F Abdel Nader (right knee) and F Dario Saric (right knee) didn't play. ... Booker hasn't missed a game this season. He was averaging nearly 24 points per game before Tuesday. ... Cam Johnson started the second half for Booker and finished with 14 points. ... Ayton finished 11 of 19 from the field and also had 11 rebounds.

UP NEXT

Warriors: Host the Suns on Saturday.

Suns: Host the Pistons on Thursday night.

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker and Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) watch a free throw during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)

Golden State Warriors center Kevon Looney (5) shoots over Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder (99) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) dishes off against the Phoenix Suns during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)

Phoenix Suns center JaVale McGee shoots as Golden State Warriors forward Juan Toscano-Anderson, right, defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)