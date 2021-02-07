Super Bowl ads aim to entertain with light humor

After a year of pandemic fear and isolation and a tumultuous election, brands are waging battle during the game's commercial breaks. Many are sticking with nostalgia and light humor to entertain and connect to the 100 million viewers expected to tune in to the CBS broadcast On Sunday.

Cadillac is going with an update to the classic 1990 film “Edward Scissorhands," with Timothée Chalamet as the title character's son enjoying the Cadillac Lyriq's hands-free “Super Cruise" Technology. M&M's enlisted Dan Levy to show how a bag of M&M's given as an apology can help people come together. And Will Ferrell teamed with GM — and Awkwafina and Kenan Thompson — on a madcap cross country dash to promote electric vehicles.