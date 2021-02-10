Super Bowl champion Buccaneers celebrate with boat parade

It appeared many were abiding by the mask order but many others were not. There were also dozens of people on private boats, kayaks and other watercraft crowding the river to catch a glimpse of the team. They were directed to stay at least 50 feet (15 meters) from the boats carrying players.

After Tampa Bay's 31-9 win over the Kansas City Chiefs in Sunday's title game, throngs of people gathered in the city's entertainment districts. Many were seen maskless despite the orders requiring them.

Brian Ford, chief operating officer of the Buccaneers, said in video announcement that fans should heed the rules as they celebrate the team's victory.

“It's essential we do it the right way,” Ford said. “We want to do our part to ensure it's done in a safe and responsible manner.”

Also Wednesday, Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis lashed out at the news media when he suggested there is bias in coverage of the pandemic, particularly the Super Bowl in Tampa.

“You don’t care as much when it’s a peaceful protest,” he said at an appearance in the city of Venice, south of Tampa. “You don’t care as much if you’re celebrating a Biden election. You only care about if it’s people you don’t like.”

DeSantis attended the Super Bowl and was photographed at times not wearing a mask despite a requirement to do so.

Associated Press writer Curt Anderson in St. Petersburg contributed to this story.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers NFL football quarterback Tom Brady, right, waves as an unidentified boy holds the Lombardi Trophy as he and others celebrate their Super Bowl 55 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs with a boat parade in Tampa, Fla., Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021. (Dirk Shadd/Tampa Bay Times via AP Credit: Dirk Shadd Credit: Dirk Shadd

Tampa Bay Buccaneers NFL football quarterback Tom Brady, second from left, gesture as he and others celebrate their Super Bowl 55 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs with a boat parade in Tampa, Fla., Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021. (Dirk Shadd/Tampa Bay Times via AP Credit: Dirk Shadd Credit: Dirk Shadd

Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans line the Riverwalk as Tampa Bay Buccaneers players, family and friends celebrate their Super Bowl 55 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs with a boat parade in Tampa, Fla., Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021. (Dirk Shadd/Tampa Bay Times via AP Credit: Dirk Shadd Credit: Dirk Shadd

Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski, left, and quarterback Tom Brady celebrate after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. The Buccaneers defeated the Chiefs 31-9 to win the Super Bowl. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis) Credit: Ashley Landis Credit: Ashley Landis

A Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans arrives before the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey) Credit: Mark Humphrey Credit: Mark Humphrey