Super Bowl champs rest starters, fall to Bengals 19-14

Trask, who the Bucs are grooming as a potential successor to Brady, entered midway through the third quarter. The former Florida star completed 4 of 15 passes for 35 yards and was sacked twice.

SHORT OUTING

With Tropical Depression Fred weakening to a tropical wave but still threatening to bring heavy rain to Florida as it entered the eastern Gulf of Mexico, Brady completed 1 of 2 for 9 yards and was sacked once before departing.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion handed off to Leonard Fournette on the game’s first two plays, then connected with former Bengal and offseason free agent acquisition Giovani Bernard for 9 yards on third-and-8 to extend the opening drive.

Defensive end Joseph Ossai sacked Brady three plays later, though, ending the quarterback’s brief outing. Gabbert worked one series as well, leading a 15-play, 79-yard drive that Ke’Shawn Vaughn finished with a 2-yard touchdown run.

Gabbert finished 6 of 11 for 64 yards. Griffin was 6 of 11 for 47 yards and two interceptions before being replaced by Trask.

INJURIES

Bengals: Ossai left with a wrist injury and did not return. Allen started in place of Burrow, while Billy Price filled in for Trey Hopkins at center, and defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi was replaced in the starting lineup by Josh Toupo.

Buccaneers: Tampa did not report any injuries. Safety Mike Edwards started for Jordan Whitehead, who along with rookie offensive lineman Robert Hainsey and tight end Cameron Brate were among the players who sat out.

UP NEXT

Bengals: at Washington next Friday.

Buccaneers: home vs. Tennessee next Saturday.

Caption Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Kyle Trask (2) eludes Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Darius Hodge (44) as he throws a pass during the second half of an NFL preseason football game Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken) Credit: Jason Behnken Credit: Jason Behnken

Caption Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Kyle Trask (2) throws a pass against the Cincinnati Bengals during the second half of an NFL preseason football game Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken) Credit: Jason Behnken Credit: Jason Behnken

Caption Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Ke'Shawn Vaughn (21) gets around Cincinnati Bengals free safety Kavon Frazier (43) during the second half of an NFL preseason football game Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken) Credit: Jason Behnken Credit: Jason Behnken

Caption Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Kyle Shurmur throws a pass against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second half of an NFL preseason football game Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken) Credit: Jason Behnken Credit: Jason Behnken

Caption Cincinnati Bengals running back Chris Evans (25) stiff arms Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Antonio Hamilton (22) on a run during the second half of an NFL preseason football game Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio) Credit: Mark LoMoglio Credit: Mark LoMoglio