Super Bowl field turns into a super slip and slide

In their season opener against the Arizona Cardinals, the Chiefs had all kinds of trouble with the playing surface.

First-round pick Trent McDuffie, who had earned a starting job, injured his hamstring when he slipped and end up on injured reserve.

Kicker Harrison Butker also got injured when his plant foot slipped on a kickoff, forcing him to miss games and ultimately change his entire approach to kicking for the remainder of the season.

The NFL spent nearly two years preparing the field for the Super Bowl. The grass at State Farm Stadium is on a giant tray that is rolled in and out of the retractable roof stadium.

