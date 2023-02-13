BreakingNews
Super Bowl 2023: Chiefs vs. Eagles live updates
X
Dark Mode Toggle

Super Bowl field turns into a super slip and slide

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
1 hour ago
The field at State Farm Stadium turned into a Super Bowl slip and slide

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The field at State Farm Stadium turned into a Super Bowl slip and slide.

Players from both teams had a hard time keeping their footing Sunday, leading several to change their cleats.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes slipped while trying to make a cut, but was able to gain a few more yards. Kansas City receiver Skyy Moore lost his footing on a jet sweep and running back Isiah Pacheco even slipped during his celebration after scoring a touchdown.

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts was among the players who changed cleats to get better traction.

It's not the first time this season Kansas City has had footing problems at State Farm Stadium.

In their season opener against the Arizona Cardinals, the Chiefs had all kinds of trouble with the playing surface.

First-round pick Trent McDuffie, who had earned a starting job, injured his hamstring when he slipped and end up on injured reserve.

Kicker Harrison Butker also got injured when his plant foot slipped on a kickoff, forcing him to miss games and ultimately change his entire approach to kicking for the remainder of the season.

The NFL spent nearly two years preparing the field for the Super Bowl. The grass at State Farm Stadium is on a giant tray that is rolled in and out of the retractable roof stadium.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
Super Bowl 2023: Chiefs vs. Eagles live updates
2
Super Bowl MVP Mahomes rallies Chiefs to win on hurt ankle
3
Super Bowl magic: Mahomes, Chiefs beat Eagles 38-35
4
Jalen Hurts' brilliant Super Bowl effort falls short
5
Super Bowl ads use celebs, humor, lots of dogs
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top