dayton-daily-news logo
X

Super Bowl MVP Cooper Kupp gets contract extension from Rams

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp smiles during stretching at the NFL football team's practice facility, Thursday, May 26, 2022, in Thousand Oaks, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Combined ShapeCaption
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp smiles during stretching at the NFL football team's practice facility, Thursday, May 26, 2022, in Thousand Oaks, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Nation & World
By GREG BEACHAM, Associated Press
28 minutes ago
Super Bowl MVP Cooper Kupp agreed to a three-year contract extension with the Los Angeles Rams on Wednesday

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — Super Bowl MVP Cooper Kupp agreed to a three-year contract extension with the Los Angeles Rams on Wednesday after a spectacular season in which he led the NFL in every major receiving category.

The Rams announced the deal just two days after signing Aaron Donald to a massive contract extension. Kupp's new extension is worth $75 million, bringing his total deal to $110 million when adding the two years remaining on his first extension.

Kupp had one of the greatest seasons in football history last year in his first pairing with new Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford. Kupp led the NFL with 145 receptions for 1,947 yards and 16 touchdowns for Los Angeles, earning The Associated Press' Offensive Player of the Year award.

Kupp's catches and yards were both the second-highest totals in NFL history, albeit accomplished in a 17-game season. The first-time All-Pro racked up another 33 catches for 478 yards and four touchdowns in the postseason, capping the season with two TDs in the Super Bowl — including the eventual game-winning 1-yard TD catch with 1:25 to play.

Kupp and the Rams both acknowledged their desire for a contract extension early in the offseason, but Kupp said he didn't care about becoming the NFL's highest-paid receiver despite his peerless statistical achievements last season. The 2017 third-round draft pick from Eastern Washington said Tuesday he wanted a deal that would allow the Rams to stay competitive.

“I really want this to be a collaboration that we work on,” Kupp said Tuesday. "That’s my goal. Something that’s great for the team, something that’s great for me and my family as well. That place exists, and it’s just getting there.”

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Combined ShapeCaption
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp makes a catch at the NFL football team's practice facility Monday, May 23, 2022, in Thousand Oaks, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp makes a catch at the NFL football team's practice facility Monday, May 23, 2022, in Thousand Oaks, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez

Combined ShapeCaption
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp makes a catch at the NFL football team's practice facility Monday, May 23, 2022, in Thousand Oaks, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez

Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez

Combined ShapeCaption
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp makes a catch at the NFL football team's practice facility, Thursday, May 26, 2022, in Thousand Oaks, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp makes a catch at the NFL football team's practice facility, Thursday, May 26, 2022, in Thousand Oaks, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez

Combined ShapeCaption
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp makes a catch at the NFL football team's practice facility, Thursday, May 26, 2022, in Thousand Oaks, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez

Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez

Combined ShapeCaption
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp, center, laughs during an NFL mini camp football practice Wednesday, June 8, 2022, in Thousand Oaks, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Credit: Mark J. Terrill

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp, center, laughs during an NFL mini camp football practice Wednesday, June 8, 2022, in Thousand Oaks, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Credit: Mark J. Terrill

Combined ShapeCaption
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp, center, laughs during an NFL mini camp football practice Wednesday, June 8, 2022, in Thousand Oaks, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Credit: Mark J. Terrill

Credit: Mark J. Terrill

Combined ShapeCaption
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp, left, talks with quarterback Matthew Stafford, right, as wide receiver Lance McCutcheon stands by during an NFL mini camp football practice Wednesday, June 8, 2022, in Thousand Oaks, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Credit: Mark J. Terrill

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp, left, talks with quarterback Matthew Stafford, right, as wide receiver Lance McCutcheon stands by during an NFL mini camp football practice Wednesday, June 8, 2022, in Thousand Oaks, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Credit: Mark J. Terrill

Combined ShapeCaption
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp, left, talks with quarterback Matthew Stafford, right, as wide receiver Lance McCutcheon stands by during an NFL mini camp football practice Wednesday, June 8, 2022, in Thousand Oaks, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Credit: Mark J. Terrill

Credit: Mark J. Terrill

In Other News
1
Primary sends mixed signals in heavily Democratic California
2
Mexican megachurch leader gets more than 16 years for abuse
3
More bodies found in Mariupol as global food crisis looms
4
‘Great resignation’ reaches White House with staff turnover
5
LEADING OFF: Strasburg returns to majors; Trout, Alonso sit
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top