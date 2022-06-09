Super Bowl MVP Cooper Kupp gets contract extension from Rams

The Rams announced the deal just two days after signing Aaron Donald to a massive contract extension. Kupp's new extension is worth $75 million, bringing his total deal to $110 million when adding the two years remaining on his first extension.

Kupp had one of the greatest seasons in football history last year in his first pairing with new Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford. Kupp led the NFL with 145 receptions for 1,947 yards and 16 touchdowns for Los Angeles, earning The Associated Press' Offensive Player of the Year award.