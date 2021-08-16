Super League rebels back in European soccer's top club body

“The ECA executive board took into consideration the clubs’ acknowledgement that the so-called European Super League project was not in the interests of the wider football community and their publicly communicated decisions to abandon said ESL project completely,” the ECA said in a statement on Monday. “The ECA board also acknowledged the clubs’ stated willingness to engage actively with ECA in its collective mission to develop European club football — in the open and transparent interests of all, not the few.”

The nine former rebel clubs have already agreed to a financial settlement with UEFA, accepting fines as an acknowledgement of wrongdoing for trying to split from existing competition structures. They made a combined payment of 15 million euros ($18 million) and will give up 5% of revenue for one season playing in Europe.

In a move to prevent them deploying the Super League threat again, the clubs have also agreed to be fined 100 million euros if they seek again to play in an unauthorized competition or 50 million euros if they breach any other commitments to UEFA as part of the settlement.

Despite lacking the backing of their biggest European counterparts, Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus are still pursuing legal action to challenge what they called “UEFA’s monopolistic position over European football.” They hope the European Court of Justice in Luxembourg will rule in their favor and permit the concept of a Super League not run by UEFA being explored by teams.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports