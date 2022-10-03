dayton-daily-news logo
X

Super squash: 2,554-pound pumpkin carves out new US record

Nation & World
45 minutes ago
A 2,554-pound pumpkin grown in upstate New York has set a new U.S. record for the heaviest

CLARENCE, N.Y. (AP) — A 2,554-pound pumpkin grown in upstate New York has set a new U.S. record for the heaviest.

State and national records fell over the weekend at the Great Pumpkin Farm in the Buffalo suburb of Clarence, when Scott Andrusz's entry broke the previous national record of 2,528 pounds, The Buffalo News reported.

The previous New York state record was 2,517 pounds, a news release said.

The winning gourd will be on display at the Great Pumpkin Farm fall festival through Oct. 16.

A grower in Italy holds the world record for heaviest pumpkin. He grew a 2,702-pound squash in 2021, according to Guinness World Records.

In Other News
1
Supreme Court welcomes the public again, and a new justice
2
Wall Street soars toward best day in months, S&P 500 up 3%
3
Interior Dept. to require body cams for law enforcement
4
Nobel win for Swede who unlocked secrets of Neanderthal DNA
5
Report: Mexico continued to use spyware against activists
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top