Super typhoon batters Philippines, 1 million in shelters

Like many villagers, Joco and relatives decided not to evacuate and stayed in a neighbor’s sturdier house close to the coast to watch over their home.

“We should be nearby to be able to repair any damage to our house quickly, otherwise it will fall apart and be blown away. We have no other house,” Joco told The Associated Press by phone. She suddenly yelled as she spoke, saying a part of the tin roof of her neighbor’s house was nearly ripped off by a frightening gust.

Albay Gov. Al Francis Bichara told a televised meeting of top disaster-response officials that at least two people died in his province while mudflows from Mayon volcano endangered some villagers. Other officials, however, said they were still checking those reports.

Ricardo Jalad, who heads the government’s disaster-response agency, said the typhoon’s destructive force can cause major damage. “There are so many people who are really in vulnerable areas,” he said.

The Philippine weather agency reinforced those concerns, saying that within the next 12 hours, people will experience “catastrophic violent winds and intense to torrential rainfall associated with the region of the eyewall and inner rain bands."

Residents have been warned of likely landslides, massive flooding, storm surges of up to 5 meters (16 feet) and powerful winds that can blow away shanties.

One of the most powerful typhoons in the world this year, Goni has evoked memories of Typhoon Haiyan in November 2013, which left more than 7,300 people dead and missing, flattened entire villages, swept ships inland and displaced more than 5 million in the central Philippines.

Jalad said nearly a million people have been preemptively moved into emergency shelters. He warned of storm surges that could inundate coastal villages, including in Manila Bay.

Forecasters said the typhoon’s eye may pass about 70 kilometers (43 miles) south of metropolitan Manila, the sprawling capital of more than 13 million people, around nightfall on Sunday.

Manila’s main airport was ordered shut down for 24 hours from Sunday to Monday and airlines canceled dozens of international and domestic flights. The military and national police, along with the coast guard, have been put on full alert.

Hundreds of COVID-19 patients were moved to hospitals and hotels from tent quarantine centers, Jalad said. The war-like typhoon preparations will further strain government resources, which have been drained by months of coronavirus outbreaks. The Philippines has the second-largest number of confirmed infections in Southeast Asia.

The Philippines is lashed by about 20 typhoons and storms a year. It’s also located in the so-called Pacific “Ring of Fire,” where earthquakes and volcanic eruptions are common and makes the poor Southeast Asian nation one of the world’s most disaster-prone.

___

Associated Press journalists Aaron Favila and Joeal Calupitan contributed to this report.

Residents wearing a face mask to prevent the spread of the coronavirus run back to their home as rains from a typhoon locally known as Goni starts in Manila, Philippines on Sunday Nov. 1, 2020. The super typhoon slammed into the eastern Philippines with ferocious winds early Sunday and about a million people have been evacuated in its projected path, including in the capital where the main international airport was ordered closed. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila) Credit: Aaron Favila Credit: Aaron Favila

Residents walk past a toppled structure as waves batter the coast of Sorsogon province, central Philippines as Typhoon Goni hits the country on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020. A super typhoon slammed into the eastern Philippines with ferocious winds early Sunday and about a million people have been evacuated in its projected path, including in the capital where the main international airport was ordered closed. (AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Strong waves batter the coast of Sorsogon province, central Philippines as a typhoon locally known as Goni hits the country on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020. The super typhoon slammed into the eastern Philippines with ferocious winds early Sunday and about a million people have been evacuated in its projected path, including in the capital where the main international airport was ordered closed. (AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Strong waves batter the coast of Sorsogon province, central Philippines as a typhoon locally known as Goni hits the country on Sunday Nov. 1, 2020. The super typhoon slammed into the eastern Philippines with ferocious winds early Sunday and about a million people have been evacuated in its projected path, including in the capital where the main international airport was ordered closed. (AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

A woman wearing a face mask to prevent the spread of the coronavirus walks as rains from a typhoon locally known as Goni starts in Manila, Philippines on Sunday Nov. 1, 2020. The super typhoon slammed into the eastern Philippines with ferocious winds early Sunday and about a million people have been evacuated in its projected path, including in the capital where the main international airport was ordered closed. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila) Credit: Aaron Favila Credit: Aaron Favila

Residents living along a coastal community evacuate in Manila, Philippines on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020. A super typhoon slammed into the eastern Philippines with ferocious winds early Sunday and about a million people have been evacuated in its projected path, including in the capital where the main international airport was ordered closed. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila) Credit: Aaron Favila Credit: Aaron Favila

A rescuer carries a sick child as they evacuate residents living along a coastal community in Manila, Philippines on Sunday Nov. 1, 2020. A super typhoon slammed into the eastern Philippines with ferocious winds early Sunday and about a million people have been evacuated in its projected path, including in the capital where the main international airport was ordered closed. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila) Credit: Aaron Favila Credit: Aaron Favila

This Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, satellite image released by NASA Worldview, Earth Observing System Data and Information System (EOSDIS) shows a typhoon locally known as Goni moving around the Philippines. The super typhoon slammed into the eastern Philippines with “catastrophic violent winds” early Sunday and about a million people have been evacuated in its projected path, including in the capital where the main international airport has been ordered closed, officials said. (NASA via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

In this handout photo provided by the Philippine Red Cross, a woman is checked at a temporary evacuation center at Catanduanes province, eastern Philippines, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, as Typhoon Goni hits the country. Families living near coastal towns have moved to evacuation centers as the strong typhoon makes landfall. (Philippine Red Cross via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

In this handout photo provided by the Philippine Red Cross, families stay at a temporary evacuation center at Catanduanes province, eastern Philippines, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, as Typhoon Goni hits the country. Families living near coastal towns have moved to evacuation centers as the strong typhoon makes landfall. (Philippine Red Cross via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Residents wearing face masks to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus evacuate to safer grounds as rains from a typhoon locally known as Goni start to pour in Manila, Philippines on Sunday Nov. 1, 2020. The super typhoon slammed into the eastern Philippines with ferocious winds early Sunday and about a million people have been evacuated in its projected path, including in the capital where the main international airport was ordered closed. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila) Credit: Aaron Favila Credit: Aaron Favila

Residents wearing face masks to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus evacuate with their chickens to safer grounds as rains from a typhoon locally known as Goni start to pour in Manila, Philippines on Sunday Nov. 1, 2020. The super typhoon slammed into the eastern Philippines with ferocious winds early Sunday and about a million people have been evacuated in its projected path, including in the capital where the main international airport was ordered closed. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila) Credit: Aaron Favila Credit: Aaron Favila