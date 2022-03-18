Super-valued: Special copy of Marvel Comics #1 fetches $2.4M

Known as the Marvel Comics #1 “pay copy,” it's “arguably one of the top three comic books in the world of comics collecting,” said Vincent Zurzolo, chief operating officer of ComicConnect. The New York-based auctioneer sold the book Thursday night for a bit under $2,427,800.

The buyer's name has not been disclosed. He is “an extremely passionate comic book collector and investor” who also collects other items, Zurzolo said.