dayton-daily-news logo
X

Superstar bash in Central Park expected to draw thousands

FILE - In this Nov. 4, 2019 file photo, Bruce Springsteen performs at the 13th annual Stand Up For Heroes benefit concert in support of the Bob Woodruff Foundation in New York. The sounds of song will be ringing out from Central Park, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, with thousands expected for a superstar-laden concert meant to celebrate New York City’s recovery from the coronavirus. (Photo by Greg Allen/Invision/AP, File)
Caption
FILE - In this Nov. 4, 2019 file photo, Bruce Springsteen performs at the 13th annual Stand Up For Heroes benefit concert in support of the Bob Woodruff Foundation in New York. The sounds of song will be ringing out from Central Park, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, with thousands expected for a superstar-laden concert meant to celebrate New York City’s recovery from the coronavirus. (Photo by Greg Allen/Invision/AP, File)

Credit: Greg Allen

Credit: Greg Allen

Nation & World
Updated 39 minutes ago
The sounds of song will be ringing out from Central Park, with thousands expected for a superstar-laden concert meant to celebrate New York City’s recovery from the coronavirus

NEW YORK (AP) — The sounds of song will be ringing out from Central Park on Saturday, with thousands expected for a superstar-laden concert that was meant to celebrate New York City's recovery from the coronavirus.

Bruce Springsteen, Paul Simon, Jennifer Hudson, Carlos Santana, LL Cool J and Andrea Bocelli are among the performers at what is being billed as the “Homecoming Concert."

Saturday's event comes after a series of hip-hop concerts in the last week at outdoor venues around the city.

Despite the joyful intention, the concert is taking place when there are worries about the contagious delta variant of COVID-19.

New York City over the past week has averaged just under 2,000 new cases of COVID-19 a day, according to state statistics. That’s up from just under 200 cases per day in late June. Only some 54% of all city residents are fully vaccinated against the virus.

Those who attend the concert, the majority of tickets for which were handed out for free, must show proof of vaccination. The show will also be broadcast.

Others expected to perform include Barry Manilow, Wyclef Jean, Elvis Costello, Cynthia Erivo and Patti Smith, who is duetting with Springsteen.

In Other News
1
Henri to have dangerous effects as hurricane over Northeast
2
Southern Democrats aim to export Georgia's 2020 success
3
The Latest: German helicopters ready to join Kabul airlifts
4
Tropical weather: What to know as Henri heads up north
5
In Kabul, a fearful wait for US to deliver on evacuation vow
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top