dayton-daily-news logo
X

Supreme Court agrees to review California law on pork sales

Nation & World
30 minutes ago
The Supreme Court is agreeing to review a challenge to a California law that set certain conditions for pork sold in the state

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court said Monday it would review a challenge to a California law that set certain conditions for pork sold in the state.

The case stems from a 2018 ballot measure where California voters approved the nation’s toughest living space standards for breeding pigs. Two agricultural associations challenging the law say almost no farms satisfy those conditions. They say the “massive costs of complying” with the law will “fall almost exclusively on out-of-state farmers" and that the costs will be passed on to consumers nationwide.

The law had a Jan. 1 effective date, but California is currently allowing the continued sale of pork processed under the old rules.

The groups challenging the law are the National Pork Producers Council and the American Farm Bureau Federation. The case is expected to be argued after the court begins its new term in October.

In Other News
1
Russia shifts focus to try to grind Ukraine's army in east
2
Ukraine refugees near 4 million. Will exodus slowdown last?
3
Brewer Carlsberg pulls out of Russia over Ukraine war
4
Live updates: Russian delegation lands in Turkey for talks
5
Ukraine leader says he seeks peace 'without delay' in talks
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top