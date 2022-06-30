Supreme Court: Biden properly ended Trump-era asylum policy

After Biden’s suspension of the program, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas ended it in June 2021. In October, the department produced additional justifications for the policy’s demise, to no avail in the courts.
The program resumed in December, but barely 3,000 migrants had enrolled by the end of March, during a period when authorities stopped migrants about 700,000 times at the U.S.-Mexico border.
Democratic-led states and progressive groups were on the administration’s side. Republican-run states and conservative groups sided with Texas and Missouri.
The case is Biden v. Texas, 21-954.
FILE - Children play a game on a cell phone in a shelter for migrants, May 23, 2022, in Tijuana, Mexico. The Supreme Court has ruled that the Biden administration properly ended a Trump-era policy forcing some U.S. asylum-seekers to wait in Mexico. The justices’ 5-4 decision for the administration came in a case about the “Remain in Mexico” policy under President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File)
Credit: Gregory Bull
FILE - Children play a game on a cell phone in a shelter for migrants, May 23, 2022, in Tijuana, Mexico. The Supreme Court has ruled that the Biden administration properly ended a Trump-era policy forcing some U.S. asylum-seekers to wait in Mexico. The justices’ 5-4 decision for the administration came in a case about the “Remain in Mexico” policy under President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File)
Credit: Gregory Bull
Credit: Gregory Bull
FILE - Iracema Figueroa, left, of Honduras, looks on at a shelter for migrants, May 20, 2022, in Tijuana, Mexico. The Supreme Court has ruled that the Biden administration properly ended a Trump-era policy forcing some U.S. asylum-seekers to wait in Mexico. The justices’ 5-4 decision for the administration came in a case about the “Remain in Mexico” policy under President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File)
Credit: Gregory Bull
FILE - Iracema Figueroa, left, of Honduras, looks on at a shelter for migrants, May 20, 2022, in Tijuana, Mexico. The Supreme Court has ruled that the Biden administration properly ended a Trump-era policy forcing some U.S. asylum-seekers to wait in Mexico. The justices’ 5-4 decision for the administration came in a case about the “Remain in Mexico” policy under President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File)
Credit: Gregory Bull
Credit: Gregory Bull
FILE - Wiggins Nordelus, of Haiti, cuts his son Samuel's hair outside of a shelter for migrants, May 23, 2022, in Tijuana, Mexico. The Supreme Court has ruled that the Biden administration properly ended a Trump-era policy forcing some U.S. asylum-seekers to wait in Mexico. The justices’ 5-4 decision for the administration came in a case about the “Remain in Mexico” policy under President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File)
Credit: Gregory Bull
FILE - Wiggins Nordelus, of Haiti, cuts his son Samuel's hair outside of a shelter for migrants, May 23, 2022, in Tijuana, Mexico. The Supreme Court has ruled that the Biden administration properly ended a Trump-era policy forcing some U.S. asylum-seekers to wait in Mexico. The justices’ 5-4 decision for the administration came in a case about the “Remain in Mexico” policy under President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File)
Credit: Gregory Bull
Credit: Gregory Bull
FILE - A migrant from Haiti waits with others at a clinic for migrants in Tijuana, Monday, May 23, 2022. The Supreme Court has ruled that the Biden administration properly ended a Trump-era policy forcing some U.S. asylum-seekers to wait in Mexico. The justices’ 5-4 decision for the administration came in a case about the “Remain in Mexico” policy under President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File)
Credit: Gregory Bull
FILE - A migrant from Haiti waits with others at a clinic for migrants in Tijuana, Monday, May 23, 2022. The Supreme Court has ruled that the Biden administration properly ended a Trump-era policy forcing some U.S. asylum-seekers to wait in Mexico. The justices’ 5-4 decision for the administration came in a case about the “Remain in Mexico” policy under President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File)
Credit: Gregory Bull
Credit: Gregory Bull
FILE - Iracema Figueroa, left, of Honduras, looks on as her children play with others at a shelter for migrants Friday, May 20, 2022, in Tijuana, Mexico. The Supreme Court has ruled that the Biden administration properly ended a Trump-era policy forcing some U.S. asylum-seekers to wait in Mexico. The justices’ 5-4 decision for the administration came in a case about the “Remain in Mexico” policy under President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File)
Credit: Gregory Bull
FILE - Iracema Figueroa, left, of Honduras, looks on as her children play with others at a shelter for migrants Friday, May 20, 2022, in Tijuana, Mexico. The Supreme Court has ruled that the Biden administration properly ended a Trump-era policy forcing some U.S. asylum-seekers to wait in Mexico. The justices’ 5-4 decision for the administration came in a case about the “Remain in Mexico” policy under President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File)
Credit: Gregory Bull
Credit: Gregory Bull
FILE - People gather as Rev. Albert Rivera, bottom left, speaks during a protest of people waiting in Mexico as they hope to apply for asylum, May 19, 2022, in Tijuana, Mexico. The Supreme Court has ruled that the Biden administration properly ended a Trump-era policy forcing some U.S. asylum-seekers to wait in Mexico. The justices’ 5-4 decision for the administration came in a case about the “Remain in Mexico” policy under President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File)
Credit: Gregory Bull
FILE - People gather as Rev. Albert Rivera, bottom left, speaks during a protest of people waiting in Mexico as they hope to apply for asylum, May 19, 2022, in Tijuana, Mexico. The Supreme Court has ruled that the Biden administration properly ended a Trump-era policy forcing some U.S. asylum-seekers to wait in Mexico. The justices’ 5-4 decision for the administration came in a case about the “Remain in Mexico” policy under President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File)
Credit: Gregory Bull
Credit: Gregory Bull