Supreme Court clears the way for a lawsuit over COVID-19 pandemic-era unemployment claims in Alabama

The case was dismissed by the state’s highest court, which found the plaintiffs must go through an unemployment agency appeals process before they can sue.

The group appealed, arguing that the appeals process was hopelessly stalled at the time, and the U.S. Supreme Court has long held that lawsuits can be filed before a bureaucratic process is done.

The plaintiffs got support from groups across the ideological spectrum, including the American Civil Liberties Union and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. Requiring people to finish an appeals process before suing would undermine other lawsuits ranging from civil rights claims to businesses' challenges to state regulations, they wrote.

Alabama, which had one of the nation's highest per-capita death rates during the COVID-19 pandemic, said that a skyrocketing number of unemployment claims overwhelmed the understaffed agency during the pandemic but that many of the plaintiffs' claims have since been resolved.