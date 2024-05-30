BreakingNews
Supreme Court clears the way for the NRA’s free speech lawsuit against an ex-New York official

The Supreme Court has cleared the way for a National Rifle Association lawsuit against a former New York state official over claims she violated its free-speech rights

Credit: AP

Nation & World
By LINDSAY WHITEHURST – Associated Press
Updated 3 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Thursday cleared the way for a National Rifle Association lawsuit against a former New York state official over claims she violated its free-speech rights.

The unanimous opinion reverses a lower court decision tossing out the gun rights group’s lawsuit against ex-New York state Department of Financial Services Superintendent Maria Vullo.

The NRA said Vullo pressured banks and insurance companies to blacklist it after the school shooting in Parkland, Florida, that left 17 people dead in 2018.

The group was represented by the American Civil Liberties Union, and the Biden administration argued some of its claims should go forward.

Vullo argued she rightly investigated NRA-endorsed insurance policies sometimes referred to as “murder insurance.” She said she did speak out about the risks of doing business with gun groups but didn’t exert any improper pressure on companies, many of which were distancing themselves from the NRA on their own at the time.

